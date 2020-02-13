NBA fines Clippers’ Paul George $35,000 for criticizing officials

The NBA fined Clippers forward Paul George $35,000 on Thursday for publicly criticizing officials after a loss in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Following the 110-103 defeat, George said he believed the Clippers played well but that “there was some home-court cooking tonight, to say the least.”

Asked whether he was referring to calls by officials that the Clippers either did not receive or were not called at all, George responded about the differential in foul calls: “I mean, it was 19 to 11. You all figure out what those numbers are. It was 19 to 11.”

George had received seven previous fines for criticizing officials — including one that cost him $25,000 last season for his critique following a loss to the Clippers when playing for Oklahoma City — and the NBA considered that history when determining how much he would be docked.

“The amount of George’s fine also reflects his multiple prior violations of the rule prohibiting public criticism of the officiating,” the NBA said in its announcement.

The Clippers (37-17) play at 5 p.m. PST Thursday at Boston.