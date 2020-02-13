Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NBA fines Clippers’ Paul George $35,000 for criticizing officials

Clippers forward Paul George (13) tumbles to the court after attempting a layup between 76ers center Al Horford, left, and Tobias Harris (12) during a game Feb. 11, 2020, in Philadelphia.
Clippers forward Paul George (13) tumbles to the court after attempting a layup between 76ers center Al Horford, left, and Tobias Harris (12) during a game Tuesday in Philadelphia.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Feb. 13, 2020
12:15 PM
BOSTON — 

The NBA fined Clippers forward Paul George $35,000 on Thursday for publicly criticizing officials after a loss in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Following the 110-103 defeat, George said he believed the Clippers played well but that “there was some home-court cooking tonight, to say the least.”

Asked whether he was referring to calls by officials that the Clippers either did not receive or were not called at all, George responded about the differential in foul calls: “I mean, it was 19 to 11. You all figure out what those numbers are. It was 19 to 11.”

George had received seven previous fines for criticizing officials — including one that cost him $25,000 last season for his critique following a loss to the Clippers when playing for Oklahoma City — and the NBA considered that history when determining how much he would be docked.

“The amount of George’s fine also reflects his multiple prior violations of the rule prohibiting public criticism of the officiating,” the NBA said in its announcement.

The Clippers (37-17) play at 5 p.m. PST Thursday at Boston.

Andrew Greif
Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.
