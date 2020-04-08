Doc Rivers says Clippers goals haven’t changed despite COVID-19

Ever since the NBA’s hiatus began nearly one month ago, Clippers coach Doc Rivers begins his day with a list of players to call. Most days, either before or after he plays the virtual golf simulator in his house, he will check in with three or four.

It’s easy for the conversations to devolve into how things have changed since the novel coronavirus shut down the NBA on March 11 and, soon after, sports around the world. Everything has changed. Clippers players are working out at home, with the equivalent of home gyms shipped to them by the team’s training staff, who have convened workouts via video with up to 10 players at a time.

For all that has changed, and for all the uncertainty that surrounds whether the NBA will even be able to resume its season, Rivers uses the conversations to get across what has not been altered for the Clippers, who were in second place in the Western Conference at the time of the season’s hiatus.

“I’m trying to get my guys to understand two things,” Rivers said Wednesday, on a teleconference with reporters. “That our goals haven’t changed and the second thing is we cannot use whatever happens when we come out of this as the reason we don’t win.

“So we have to be mentally prepared for something different, something strange, [like] an NCAA tournament-style, [or] a three-game series. Unfortunately none of you guys are old enough but I actually played in a three-game series and those are just dangerous series, anybody can win those things — [or] a five-game series. You just got to be prepared for it and you’re in the same boat. We use this phrase: ‘Win the wait.’ We use it for our team.”

