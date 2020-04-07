Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NBA 2K Players Tournament to resume Thursday with quarterfinals

 Clippers guard Patrick Beverley poses for photos during media day.
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, posing for a photo during media day, is now the favorite to win the NBA 2K Players Tournament.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
April 7, 2020
6:36 PM
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley now has more time to scout his virtual opponent.

Beverley is one of eight NBA players set to play Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the league’s players-only NBA 2K video-game tournament. The round, which will be broadcast on ESPN2 beginning at 4 p.m. PDT, originally was scheduled for Tuesday but will now be played closer to Saturday’s semifinal and championship rounds, a league spokeswoman said.

Coming off a first-round upset of Portland’s Hassan Whiteside, the 14th-seeded Beverley became the favorite to win the tournament, according to multiple oddsmakers. He faces sixth-seeded Andre Drummond of Cleveland. Beverley’s Clippers teammate, center Montrezl Harrell, also advanced into the quarterfinals, where he will play 16th-seeded Derrick Jones Jr. of Miami, who upset top-seeded Kevin Durant in the first round.

The other quarterfinal matchups feature fifth-seeded Devin Booker of Phoenix against 13th-seeded Rui Hachimura of Washington and second-seeded Trae Young of Atlanta against 10th-seeded Deandre Ayton of Phoenix.

The tournament champion will earn $100,000 for a charity of his choosing in support of coronavirus relief efforts.

