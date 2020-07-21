Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Clippers’ Patrick Beverley leaves NBA bubble for ‘emergency family matter’

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley dribbles the ball during a game.
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has left the NBA bubble in Orlando.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
July 21, 2020
7:02 PM
Share

On the same day the Clippers added one starter to practice, the team also lost another when Patrick Beverley departed the NBA’s campus at Walt Disney World to take care of what was described as an “emergency family matter,” according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Anyone who leaves the NBA’s campus can reenter only after spending between four and 10 days in quarantine. The timing not only rules out Beverley for the team’s first two scrimmages, against Orlando on Wednesday and Washington on Saturday, but also puts into question Beverley’s availability for the team’s first seeding game on July 30, against the Western Conference-leading Lakers.

The playoffs begin Aug. 17.

Beverley is the second key Clipper to leave the NBA’s so-called bubble since Friday, when reserve Montrezl Harrell departed to be with his grandmother.

Advertisement

Clippers

Marcus Morris takes part in Clippers practice; three players aren’t present

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. drives as Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Clippers

Marcus Morris takes part in Clippers practice; three players aren’t present

Ivica Zubac, Montrezl Harrell and Landry Shamet were not seen at Clippers practice Tuesday, but forward Marcus Morris did take part.

“Hurting bad right now grandma I need you,” Harrell wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “We got to beat this!”

Beverley signed a three-year, $40-million contract one year ago to return to the Clippers. He and averaged 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season while reprising his role as one of the team’s key leaders.

Starting forward Marcus Morris practiced Tuesday after not previously being known to be on campus with the team. But the team is still without reserve guard Landry Shamet and starting center Ivica Zubac.

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement