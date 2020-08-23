Luka Doncic in, Kristaps Porzingis out for Mavericks vs. Clippers in Game 4
Dallas gained one superstar but lost another in its starting lineup Sunday before tipping off against the Clippers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
Luka Doncic, who injured his left ankle in the Clippers’ Game 3 victory Friday that gave Los Angeles a 2-1 series lead, remained with the starters. But in a surprise immediately before tipoff, center Kristaps Porzingis was scratched because of right knee soreness.
Porzingis experienced soreness in the knee after Game 1 but was listed on the Mavericks’ injury report as probable to play Sunday because of a left heel contusion. The 7-foot-3 Porzingis had averaged 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and made 52.9% of his three-pointers in the first three games of the series.
Patrick Beverley missed his third consecutive game for the Clippers. The starting guard is dealing with a strained left calf and Clippers coach Doc Rivers said before tipoff that he did not have an update on his availability later in the series.
