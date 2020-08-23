Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Clippers

Luka Doncic in, Kristaps Porzingis out for Mavericks vs. Clippers in Game 4

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, reacts during a playoff game against the Clippers.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.
(Kim Klement / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Aug. 23, 2020
1:07 PM
Dallas gained one superstar but lost another in its starting lineup Sunday before tipping off against the Clippers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Luka Doncic, who injured his left ankle in the Clippers’ Game 3 victory Friday that gave Los Angeles a 2-1 series lead, remained with the starters. But in a surprise immediately before tipoff, center Kristaps Porzingis was scratched because of right knee soreness.

Porzingis experienced soreness in the knee after Game 1 but was listed on the Mavericks’ injury report as probable to play Sunday because of a left heel contusion. The 7-foot-3 Porzingis had averaged 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and made 52.9% of his three-pointers in the first three games of the series.

Patrick Beverley missed his third consecutive game for the Clippers. The starting guard is dealing with a strained left calf and Clippers coach Doc Rivers said before tipoff that he did not have an update on his availability later in the series.

