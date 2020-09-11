Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Clippers blow late lead, fail to close out Nuggets

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard tries to steal the ball from Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during Game 5 on Sept. 11, 2020.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard tries to steal the ball from Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during Game 5 on Friday night.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Sep. 11, 2020
6:35 PM
Share

Given a chance to make history, the Clippers instead gave life to the idea they might instead repeat it.

Leading by seven points with only 12 minutes separating them from advancing to the first conference final in the franchise’s 50-year history, the Clippers were blitzed by Denver’s hot-shooting fourth quarter en route to a 111-105 loss Friday in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal.

The Clippers made 28% of their shots in the final quarter while Denver shot 61%, making seven of its nine three-pointers.

Jamal Murray had 26 points to lead Denver and Nikola Jokic scored 22. But the biggest shot belonged to reserve Michael Porter Jr., the 6-foot-10 forward who’d suggested before the series that he had a bit of extra motivation given that the Clippers had passed on drafting him.

Advertisement

One game after stirring controversy by stating publicly that his coach’s second-half play calls had effectively handcuffed his scoring, Porter drilled a 27-foot three-pointer with 1:11 remaining and his team up two points.

Two possessions later, Porter stuffed Clippers center Ivica Zubac at the rim.

Sports

How the digital fan experience in the NBA bubble works — usually

Jimmy Butler shoots a jumper under the watchful eyes of digitally imposed fans on a video board.

Sports

How the digital fan experience in the NBA bubble works — usually

How do digital fans show up at NBA games in the bubble? It’s complicated, but when it works it’s a unique experience in the era of COVID-19 pandemic.

More Coverage

Plaschke: Get ready for glittering Lakers vs. growling Clippers in the Battle of L.A.
Lakers rookie Talen Horton-Tucker quietly growing into an NBA player in the bubble

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and Paul George added 26 for the Clippers, who made 42% of their shots overall.

Advertisement

The defeat revived torturous memories of 2015, when a late collapse in Game 5 of a second-round series against Houston spurred the Rockets’ rally from down 3-1 in the series to outlast the Clippers in seven games.

Greif reported from Los Angeles.

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement