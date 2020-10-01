Former Clippers coach Doc Rivers reaches agreement to coach 76ers

Former Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who unexpectedly parted ways with the Clippers earlier this week, has accepted a job to coach the Philadelphia 76ers, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.

Rivers rapidly became a favorite of Philadelphia after unexpectedly entering the pool of candidates looking for work. He’ll be reunited with Tobias Harris while inheriting Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia fired coach Brett Brown, who shepherded the team through “The Process” years but who was also unable to have postseason success. The 76ers were swept in the first round of the playoffs by Boston.

For Rivers, it’ll be the fourth team he’s coached since taking over the Orlando Magic in 1999. He’s not had a season off since.

In seven seasons with the Clippers, Rivers went 356-208, setting franchise records for wins, playoff appearances and winning percentage. His teams, however, twice squandered 3-1 leads in the Western Conference semifinals, including this year against Denver.

Following the embarrassment against the Nuggets, team ownership began an evaluation of Rivers before ultimately deciding a change was necessary. Frustration over his hesitancy to adjust in the Denver series and a spotty track record developing and trusting the Clippers’ young players contributed to the decision.

There are still five NBA coach openings — New Orleans, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Houston and the Clippers. Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, one of Rivers’ proteges, is considered a leading candidate for a number of those jobs. He previously interviewed with Philadelphia.