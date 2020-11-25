Clippers said to be near deal with former Warriors guard Ky Bowman

Former Golden State guard Ky Bowman is close to finalizing a deal to join the Clippers, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

A 6-foot-1 guard known for his defense, Bowman signed a two-way deal with the Warriors last season aftergoing undrafted out of Boston College. With Golden State he averaged 7.4 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 45 games while shooting 41% overall and 30% on three-pointers. Bowman was waived Nov. 20.

The expected signing will bring the number of players under contract to the Clippers — including those currently on the roster and others whose free-agent deals have yet to be made official — to 13, with two spots still available.