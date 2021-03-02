With Kawhi Leonard out, a surprise star steps up, but can’t save Clippers in Boston

Every few minutes during Tuesday’s first quarter, a black graphic flashed across the Turner Sports telecast that seemed to be a signal to viewers: Do not adjust your set, what you are seeing is correct.

Reggie Jackson, the Clippers’ backup guard who had not started since Feb. 17, was on the floor inside Boston’s TD Garden at tipoff. Kawhi Leonard was nowhere to be seen.

Leonard tried to warm up through back spasms but was scratched only minutes before tipoff. His night ended there.

His team’s chances to win didn’t.

Buoyed by Jackson’s season’s best, 25-point performance — after he played just three minutes in a loss at Milwaukee — and Paul George’s 32 points, the Clippers hung tough against the Celtics. They made 58% of their shots to lead by one at halftime and 53% through three quarters to stay ahead, despite losing forward Marcus Morris to a concussion late in the first half.

But the Clippers ultimately couldn’t withstand missing two of their best shooters, unable to sustain their offense as a second consecutive game slipped away in the final minutes, a 117-112 defeat by Boston the third loss in four games on this trip.

The Clippers (24-13) made eight of 22 shots in the fourth quarter, and just two field goals in the last 2 minutes 43 seconds. George connected on two of 10 shots and one of six three-pointers.

Kemba Walker scored 25 points to lead Boston (18-17), which won its third consecutive game. All-Star Jayson Tatum was limited to 14 points, but the Celtics made 16 of 32 three-pointers.

The Clippers have one game before the All-Star break, Thursday in Washington, and the availability of Leonard and Morris is unknown.

