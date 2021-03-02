Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Clippers

Back spasms knock out Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard for Boston game

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard drives by Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane and center Xavier Tillman.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard drives between Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) and center Xavier Tillman (2) during the second half on Friday in Memphis, Tenn.
(Brandon Dill / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Back spasms first cut Kawhi Leonard’s warmup short Tuesday in Boston. Then, just after tipoff, they knocked him out of the game altogether.

Leonard was replaced in the starting lineup by backup guard Reggie Jackson just before tipoff against the Celtics, then was ruled out midway through the opening quarter.

It was the sixth game Leonard has missed this season because of injury. He previously was sidelined with a facial laceration and a contusion on his lower left leg. He has also missed two games while placed in the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Clippers have one game remaining, Thursday in Washington, before the All-Star break. Leonard has been voted a starter in Sunday’s All-Star showcase in Atlanta.

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

