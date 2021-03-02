Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

NBA All-Star game 2021: Fields for dunk, three-point shooting, and skills contests announced

Indiana Pacers' Cassius Stanley drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Matt Mooney.
Indiana Pacers’ Cassius Stanley (2) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers’ Matt Mooney (31) during the second half on Dec. 14, 2020 in Cleveland.
(Phil Long / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Share

Playing amid an ongoing pandemic has changed the NBA’s plans for this season’s All-Star game.

For the 36th edition of the league’s dunk contest, halftime is now showtime.

Portland’s Anfernee Simons, Indiana’s Cassius Stanley and New York’s Obi Toppin will compete in the dunk contest held Sunday inside Atlanta’s State Farm Arena during halftime of the annual all-star game.

Stanley grew up in Los Angeles, attending Harvard-Westlake School before finishing his high school career at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon. The 6-foot-5 rookie is on a two-way contract with the Pacers after being selected 54th overall in the 2020 draft. He will compete with the 6-3 Simons, a Trail Blazers guard in his third season, and Toppin, the 6-9 rookie. Their two-round competition will be judged by five former dunk-contest champions: Dominique Wilkins, Jason Richardson, Josh Smith, Spud Webb and former Clippers executive Dee Brown.

Advertisement

Clippers

Terance Mann did special things kids don’t do. Now he’s doing them for the Clippers

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, right, drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Clippers

Terance Mann did special things kids don’t do. Now he’s doing them for the Clippers

Terance Mann, the second-year guard out of Florida State, has solidified his place in the Clippers’ rotation with strong play.

More Coverage

Elliott: Clippers remind us why their championship hopes once again could collapse

The contest’s format, per the league:

In the first round, the three competitors will perform two dunks each. The five judges will score each dunk on a scale of 6 to 10, resulting in a maximum score of 50 and a minimum score of 30. The two players with the highest combined score for their two dunks (a maximum of 100 and a minimum of 60) will advance to the final round. In the final round, the two competitors will perform one dunk each. The winner will be determined by “Judges’ Choice” instead of individual score.

The league will also hold two competitions before tipoff. The three-point contest will feature Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Chicago’s Zach LaVine.

Advertisement

The skills competition’s field includes Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Phoenix’s Chris Paul, New York’s Julius Randle, Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis and Orlando’s Nikola Vučević and Portland’s Robert Covington.

Sports
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement