Clippers

Clippers trade former first-round pick Mfiondu Kabengele to Kings

Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele drives.
Clippers forward Mfiondu Kabengele drives in the second half against the Cavaliers on Feb. 3 in Cleveland.
(Tony Dejak / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Three days before the NBA’s trade deadline, the Clippers opened a roster spot and created more room under the salary cap by trading little-used former first-round pick Mfiondu Kabengele to Sacramento, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed.

The Clippers also sent cash and a future second-round pick in the deal to receive a second-round pick, but the intent of the trade was to clear the $2-million salary of Kabengele off their books.

The Clippers are now about $2.6 million clear of the hard cap, which cannot be exceeded, and have two open roster spots.

Only two years ago the Clippers traded a first-round pick to move up in the 2019 draft and select Kabengele out of Florida State with the 27th pick, but he never found a place in the team’s rotation and future plans. He played in only 12 games as a rookie and was not brought by the team to the NBA restart. In December, the Clippers declined Kabengele’s third-year option, making his departure before the deadline a seeming inevitability.

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

