Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Clippers could clinch a playoff spot today. Here’s how ...

Clippers guard Paul George takes a shot over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton.
Clippers guard Paul George takes a shot over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton on April 8 at Staples Center.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Share

When Clippers coach Tyronn Lue began a deep dive on potential playoff opponents last week, identifying out-of-timeout tendencies and memorizing play calls, he did so operating on the belief his team most likely would be either the Western Conference second or third seed.

But given how little room separates the Western Conference playoff contenders, Lue might not be able to zero in on a specific opponent until the final days of the regular season, which closes May 16. The NBA’s play-in tournament begins May 18 and the full postseason four days later.

Currently in third, the Clippers (43-20) can clinch their ninth postseason berth in the last 10 seasons as soon as Tuesday night, if Portland loses to Indiana. Locking in a first-round matchup, though? That will take longer.

West-leading Utah (44-17) is only one game ahead of second-place Phoenix (43-18), which is one game up on the Clippers, who are two games ahead of fourth-place Denver (40-21).

Advertisement

Clippers

How Reggie Jackson cast aside doubt to join the Clippers’ revival

Los Angeles Clippers' Reggie Jackson, left, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Clippers

How Reggie Jackson cast aside doubt to join the Clippers’ revival

Injuries in Detroit and uncertainty with the Clippers led Reggie Jackson to consider quitting basketball. The Clippers have been rejuvenated by his return.

Two Clippers games this week with significant seeding implications will help shake out the playoff order. They face the Suns on Wednesday, and the Clippers already have beaten Phoenix twice this season and own the tiebreaker. On Saturday, the Clippers and Nuggets meet at Staples Center in a game that will determine the series tiebreaker.

The Clippers most likely will finish as the third seed, according to the Ringer’s playoff predictor, and their most likely first-round opponent is Dallas in what would be a rematch from last season’s first round.

Yet with nine regular-season games to play, the Clippers have not eliminated the possibility of facing the Lakers in the first round. The Lakers (36-25) sit in fifth, four games behind Denver and 2½ games up on sixth-place Dallas. Their most likely seeding is fifth, per the Ringer’s model.

Clippers

The secret to the Clippers’ success in prolific shooting from the field

Clippers forward Patrick Patterson watches his three-point shot go through the hoop.

Clippers

The secret to the Clippers’ success in prolific shooting from the field

During a season that has seen the Clippers approach NBA records for shooting accuracy, one common element is a trust in coach Tyronn Lue’s offense.

The Staples Center co-tenants have not met in the postseason, but the injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis that began a Lakers slide down the standings could turn a potential Western Conference Final matchup into a much earlier meeting.

With their loss Monday in New Orleans, the Clippers missed a chance to clinch their playoff berth. It’s a foregone conclusion they’ll make the field; Lue said they have “bigger goals in mind” once postseason play begins. To that end, FiveThirtyEight’s forecast gives the Clippers a 30% chance to win the Finals, well ahead of Philadelphia (16%) and Brooklyn (16%).

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement