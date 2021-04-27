Lakers vs. Magic takeaways: Dennis Schroder says LeBron James is close to returning

Here’s what we learned from the Lakers’ 114-103 win in Orlando:

1. Even though Dennis Schroder’s reflective sunglasses hid his eyes from the videoconference camera and the mask covered his mouth, you could tell there was a seriousness in what he was saying.

“It’s probably the Lakers organization who is going to tell you guys,” Schroder said of LeBron James’ ankle. “I mean, he’s close. I can tell you that much.”

This little information shouldn’t feel like a revelation, but when it comes to James’ recovery from his high ankle sprain, this is like Schroder hand delivering the Pentagon Papers.

James shared a clip of himself jogging up and down the court in an empty gymnasium on Instagram on Monday. Lakers coach Frank Vogel has declined to offer a timetable, and in team releases on the injury, the organization has said an update will provided when “appropriate.”

And Vogel has said that James’ workouts have been progressing.

But postgame Monday, Schroder deemed that James would be back soon, a timeline that squares with the whispers in and around the organization that he could return around the time the calendar flips from April to May.

Before the game, Vogel did say that it was possible that James could return without the Lakers holding a formal practice — something they waited on doing with Anthony Davis as he returned from his calf and Achilles injuries.

“We’ll get him as much work as needed for him to be safe to return to play,” Vogel said of James. “I think that looks different for each player. It looks different based on what the schedule looks like, when we have practice time, and all those sorts of things. But certainly we’ll make sure he’s safe to return to play before he returns.”

Like any return from injury, there are still hurdles to be cleared at each point on the way back. James’ ankle needs to respond to the increases in workload. But for the first time since he got hurt, someone said that he was almost back.

And what could be more important than that.

2. In the meantime, Schroder continued to play well, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter in the Lakers win. He also dished out 10 assists — his third-straight game with double digit assists. He’s done it five times this season — all with James out of the lineup.

“I can’t wait [until] he comes back,” Schroder said of James. “He always tells me, ‘Dennis, you’ve got to be aggressive. You’re not just a normal point guard. Do your s—.’ We’re really excited to get started again with him soon. Like I said, we’re going to be ready.”

Lakers forward Anthony Davis passes against the Orlando Magic on Monday. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

3. Davis looked more and more ready to return to his place at the center of the Lakers’ offense.

With his minutes restriction removed, Davis hit his first three shots of the game and hit a pair of big jumpers in the fourth, including his first three-point shot since coming back from his injury.

“Let’s get this thing rolling,” Davis said to Schroder on the court after the win.

4. Good for Montrezl Harrell, responding to a one-game benching with his best game in weeks.

Harrell scored 18 off the bench, helping keep the Lakers afloat while they recovered from a brutal second quarter.

“I mean, I’m a competitor. I always want to be out there on the floor. Especially in a game like the last game that we had. It’s just one of those things you have to learn to deal with, man. But I’ve been in this position before, man. …It’s about being a pro, man. It’s about doing the things what the team needs and what the coach is asking me to do at that point and time. That’s all I did.”

× Highlights from the Lakers’ 114-103 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday.

5. The Lakers big hiccup came in the second quarter Monday, their defense allowing the Orlando Magic to score 40 points. Amid the chaos, players frustratingly glared around and trying to figure out what went wrong.

“Everything’s about staying connected, staying together. There’s always going to be ups and downs in games, and certainly we had some coverage breakdowns,” Vogel said. “You got AD and [Andre Drummond], haven’t played with each other much. They’re gonna have some nights where their situations are getting used to. And there’s some other guys had some breakdowns as well. So it’s just part of the game.

“Our group has the mindset to build chemistry every time we’re on the floor, and to stay connected and work through that stuff with a positive attitude. And that’s what I love about our group. That’s what halftime was about. ‘Let’s not panic. Let’s just get back to what we do. Tighten the screws.’ And we were able to have a great second half.”