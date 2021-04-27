Clippers injury update: Paul George, Nicolas Batum banged up entering Suns game

After rolling his right ankle during Monday’s Clippers loss in New Orleans, All-Star Paul George anticipated he would be healthy enough to play Wednesday in Phoenix in a matchup critical for both teams’ playoff seeding.

George has dealt with a bruised bone on his right foot since early February. He said he did not do additional damage to that injury while going for a rebound and landing on teammate Terance Mann’s foot against the Pelicans, but he added his ankle was sore.

Phoenix is in second place in the Western Conference standings, one game ahead of the Clippers, entering Wednesday’s game. The Clippers already own the season series tiebreaker after winning both previous matchups, victories in which George played starring roles. He has averaged 36.0 points and made 62.8% of his shots and 73.7% of his 3-pointers (14 of 19), in two games against the Suns.

“The game time is two days away, we’ll see,” George said, when asked about his level of concern with the ankle. “I think I should be good. I’m going to ice it and do everything I can to be 100[%] or close to 100, so right now it’s not a thought right now that I’m playing [or not]. We’ll see if anything changes come Wednesday.”

The status of fellow All-Star Kawhi Leonard remains unknown. Wednesday will mark eight days since the Clippers announced their leading scorer would sit because of soreness in his right foot and be re-evaluated in one week.

In addition to George’s injury against the Pelicans, reserve forward Nicolas Batum also hurt himself, coach Tyronn Lue said.

“Nico got banged up little bit, he tried to give it a go in the second half and he kept pulling at his shoulder so we got him out of there,” Lue said. “Hopefully he’s OK. [We’ve] just got to start getting some healthy bodies out there.”