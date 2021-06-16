Reports: Kawhi Leonard could miss Game 5 and possibly more with knee injury

Kawhi Leonard could miss Wednesday night’s Game 5 and possibly the rest of the Clippers’ NBA playoff series against the Utah Jazz because of a knee injury, according to multiple media reports.

According to ESPN, Leonard told his teammates Tuesday night he would not be playing Wednesday after tweaking his right knee late in the Clippers’ blowout Game 4 win, which tied the series at 2-2.

The Associated Press reported that Leonard could miss Wednesday’s game but his status won’t be determined until after additional examination and treatment.

Leonard, who was named first team All-NBA earlier in the day, was not on the Clippers’ injury report Tuesday.

Leonard and Paul George each finished with 31 points Monday during the Clippers’ 118-104 victory, which was punctuated by an emphatic dunk by Leonard over Jazz guard Derrick Favors in the second quarter.

Leonard appeared to tweak his right knee with more than four minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but responded “I’m good” when asked about his health during a TV interview after the game.