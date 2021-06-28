Playoff P helps Clippers stave off elimination with Game 5 win

For five weeks, there had been one missing piece to this city’s celebration as its basketball team pushed through its first postseason in a decade.

When the Phoenix Suns closed out the Lakers to win their first-round series, it happened in Los Angeles. Then they swept the Nuggets in Denver. It was why when the Suns entered Game 5 of this Western Conference finals Monday leading this best-of-seven series 3-1, fans twirled orange promotional towels inside Phoenix Suns Arena and yelled until players leaned only inches from one another, straining to hear.

This wasn’t just a chance to witness the Suns’ first Finals berth since 1993. This also was about celebrating a funeral — waiting for the postseason’s most resilient team to finally be killed off.

At halftime, on a stage in the arena’s corner, Alice Cooper gripped a microphone with his black batting gloves and altered the lyrics of one of his trademark songs in hopes of conjuring last rites:

So long Nuggets, goodbye Lakers, bye-bye Clippers, we ain’t finished.

Instead, it was music to the Clippers’ ears, the last three words the soundtrack to a playoff run that isn’t over yet, despite long odds and few available bodies.

Facing their third elimination game of this postseason, they are, again, not finished yet. Behind Paul George’s playoff career-high 41 points, with 13 rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes, the Clippers’ 116-102 victory cut Phoenix’s advantage to 3-2 entering Wednesday’s Game 6 at Staples Center.

“If they were going to finish this series off, they were going to have to work for it,” George said. “We weren’t going to back down. We weren’t going to throw in the towel. Fact of the matter is, they got to beat us. It’s one game for us, and it’s one game for them.”

A day that began with the Clippers learning that starting center Ivica Zubac, who had averaged 14 points and nearly 14 rebounds in his last three games, could not play because of a strained ligament in his right knee ended with the 7-footer gingerly jumping as George and Reggie Jackson combined for 18 of the Clippers’ 25 fourth-quarter points.

As George walked off the court, a line of assistants assembled to tap knuckles with the star who helped the Clippers provide an answer for every Suns run in the second half. The last man waiting for George was coach Tyronn Lue. What was said, George said, smiling, was “bleep this and bleep that.”

When the Clippers’ 13-point lead with 11 minutes remaining was down to four with 6:34 left, Jackson drilled a three. Two possessions later, he made another, and after George stole the ball from Phoenix’s Cam Johnson seconds later, Jackson rose for a dunk in transition, his goggles bobbing as he bellowed into the arena and the Suns called a timeout.

“We built for this moment and we not afraid of it,” said DeMarcus Cousins, who because of Zubac’s injury was thrust back into the rotation and played 12 minutes while scoring 15 points off the bench. “We OK with our backs against the wall. … We’re all familiar with one another, we come from similar backgrounds. I go to work with these dudes against anybody.”

× Video highlights from the Clippers’ 116-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on June 28, 2021.

Jackson spent last October contemplating whether to return this season, questioning his passion for the game. He has spent June shooting better than 50%, and 43% from deep.

When the team learned Zubac could not play Monday morning, the team was down, Lue said. Zubac had played every game since an absence in the 2019 playoffs, “so if he’s out,” Lue said, “then it’s pretty significant for him to be in pain.”

But Jackson was undeterred, talking trash at shootaround, keeping the mood light just as the remaining players’ burdens grew heavier. He finished with 23 points.

“They played with determination,” Phoenix coach Monty Williams said. “We have to realize we’re trying to close out a series against a team that’s been there before and they’re going to claw and scratch and do whatever it takes. We have to have that mentality. I didn’t feel that in the first quarter.”

Among the numerous text messages Williams received since taking a 3-1 lead were those from friends reminding him of Cleveland’s comeback facing a similar hole in the 2016 Finals while coached by Lue — who entered with a 9-2 record as a coach when his team faced elimination.

Rather than elevate backup center Cousins into the starting lineup, the Clippers returned to the small-ball concept that kickstarted their first comeback one month earlier, with wing Terance Mann completing a starting five with no one taller than 6-9.

Clippers forward Paul George splits the defense of Suns forwards Cameron Johnson and Abdel Nader during Game 5. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

It wasn’t rearranging chairs on the Titanic, but a statement of intent. Largely relying on a zone defense, the smaller Clippers swarmed to deny the Suns an offensive rebound for 16 minutes while minimizing their height disadvantage on offense by sprinting upcourt in transition at each opportunity. When Jackson caught one fastbreak pass and dunked over Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder, it drew an audible “ooh,” even from a biased home crowd.

When Phoenix was able to set its defense, the Clippers picked on Devin Booker in the post, with Marcus Morris backing him down on his way to making his first six shots and eight in the first half — more than he’d made in his last three games combined. Playing with desperation, the Clippers led 20-5 within five minutes.

Morris finished with 22 points, feeling better on his injured left knee, Lue said.

“When we trust and play the right way, we’re a good team no matter who is on the floor,” he said. “I thought we did a great job of doing that tonight. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well. But just the group of guys we got, I love those guys. They compete every single night no matter who is on the floor, 1 through 17.

“The work is not done, but we came into a hostile environment and got a gritty win without three starters. We have to do it again two more times.”