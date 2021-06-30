They were tired. They were frustrated. They were finished.

Elbows were thrown. A jersey was torn off. Rims were clanked, balls were lost, and it finished with a shove.

The Clippers’ magical run ended in a mess Wednesday night, this wondrous team ultimately haunted by their present and doomed by their past.

Trying to win a fourth elimination game this postseason while trying to do it without star Kawhi Leonard and staunch Ivica Zubac was difficult enough.

Trying to win it against a desperate Phoenix Suns team led by a championship-starved and former Clipper Chris Paul proved to be impossible.

In Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday night at Staples Center, the Suns clinched the series and the Clippers clenched their teeth in a 130-103 Suns victory that gave them a four-games-to-two decision.

The Suns advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. The Clippers had advanced to the conference finals for the first time in 37 years in Los Angeles and in the 51-year history of the franchise — but will go no further.

“We thank you for your support in this most historic season,” said public address announcer Eric Smith as the crowd sullenly departed.

They indeed made history, but it ended in histrionics.

The Clippers had trailed most of the game, but it looked as though they could come back again… and then their past showed up and tauntingly took them down.

With 4:01 left in the third quarter, the Suns led by 17, but then the Clippers went on a 10-0 run. A Nicolas Batum layup, Paul George free throws, a Marcus Morris three, a Batum three, and they were back in the game, trailing by seven with 1:43 left.

Then Chris Paul showed up.

Yes, that Chris Paul, at age 36 and in his 16th season. Yes, the same Chris Paul who spent six tantalizing years with the Clippers, forever failing to take Lob City to the next level.

× Video highlights from the Phoenix Suns’ 130-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on June 30, 2021, at Staples Center.

Paul has never been in an NBA Finals, and suddenly, finally, this time, he played like nobody could keep him away.

With the crowd roaring and the Suns reeling, Paul hit an open three-pointer. He hit a layup. He frustrated DeMarcus Cousins into elbowing him in the head. He hit another three. The quarter ended with the Suns owning a 14-point lead, and the television insurance salesman was just getting started.

At the start of the fourth quarter, he hit a layup, and another layup, and a runner, and a fall-away jumper, then capped his run with a three-pointer while being knocked flat before adding a free throw.

Oh, wait. He hit another runner. He hit another three. He didn’t stop until, during a timeout, the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley cheaply shoved him in the back, resulting in an ejection that Beverley turned into a fashion show by hurling his jersey into the stands.

In the third and fourth quarters, Paul scored 31 points, more than any Clipper scored for the game. Overall, Paul scored 41 points with just eight misses among 24 shots and including seven three-pointers.

Then it got worse.

After the game the Suns accepted the Western Conference trophy at midcourt while Paul was interviewed over the public address system. There were hundreds of Suns fans who cheered, but most of the remaining spectators grumbled and groaned in a most awkward end to a difficult situation.

Suns guard Chris Paul wins the battle for a loose ball against Clippers guard Terance Mann during Game 6 on Wednesday night at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

“It was cut short of our ultimate goal... but I couldn’t be prouder,” said a tearful Reggie Jackson. “This is a family. We came together.”

For most of the night, the fans and team indeed came together. The crowd chanted “Boo-gie” when Cousins made a play. They chanted “Reg-gie” when Jackson was at the scorer’s table. They chanted “M-V-P” when George shot free throws. Morris screamed at the crowd along the baseline after a blocked shot. Beverley screamed at fans courtside after a defensive stop.

They were all together, the Clippers and their nation, until the fans finally gave standing ovations to each of the players as they left the game in the final minutes.

Both the team and the crowd ended the run on their feet, haunted by their present, doomed by their past, but clearly in possession of a future.

Clippers series vs. Suns (Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)