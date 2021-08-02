Nicolas Batum agrees to two-year deal with Clippers

Nicolas Batum was one of the Clippers’ last signings of free agency last year, a veteran forward whose production was impossible to predict coming off a career-worst season in Charlotte.

More than eight months later when NBA free agency opened Monday, the Clippers’ first agreement of free agency came with Batum, his bounce-back season made him one of the team’s top targets to retain.

He has agreed to a two-year contract with a player option for the second year, confirmed a person with knowledge of the deal but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Additionally, the person said, the deal was reached by using Batum’s non-Bird rights, which means the team still has its $5.9 million taxpayer mid-level exception to use on another free agent instead. For a franchise with limited financial flexibility this offseason, keeping the exception open while still re-signing Batum is a significant victory.

Just as last season, Batum had several suitors. Also just the same, Batum chose the Clippers in a sign he believed they remain his best fit. When the season ended in June, there was little secret he wanted to continue with the team where Batum thrived and became a lynch-pin of the Clippers’ first conference finals appearance.

“I can’t thank enough the Clippers organization for giving me a chance to be a basketball player again,” Batum said in July. “I wasn’t really sure what I could do this year, and they gave me a chance to be a player again. It’s a blessing for me.”

Batum averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds while shooting 57% inside the arc — 14 percentage points higher than the previous season — and 40% on three-pointers. His addition to the starting lineup during the third game of a first-round series against Dallas helped tilt the series in the Clippers’ favor, and his positional versatility was used widely by coach Tyronn Lue to help pull off numerous playoff adjustments.

He is the second Clipper from last season’s roster to return. Center Serge Ibaka exercised his player option for next season on Saturday. The Clippers have been in contract with point guard Reggie Jackson, a vital piece during their unprecedented postseason run, according to a second person with knowledge of the situation. Team president Lawrence Frank said last week that the Clippers top priorities of free agency began with re-signing their own players.