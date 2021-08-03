Clippers took aim at DeMar DeRozan, but Bulls get a deal done

DeMar DeRozan will have his Los Angeles homecoming next season.

It will just be limited to one road game against the Lakers, and another against the Clippers.

The Clippers had pursued the veteran wing, L.A. native and former USC star since free agency opened Monday, despite what appeared to be long odds because of the limits on what they could pay the 6-foot-6 wing who turns 32 later this week.

What they could offer in geography and the promise of playoff contention could not match what the Chicago Bulls gave DeRozan and his former team, the San Antonio Spurs.

The Bulls and DeRozan agreed to a reported three-year contract worth $85 million guaranteed, a deal facilitated by a sign-and-trade agreement that sends to the Spurs Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a future first-round pick and two second-round picks, according to ESPN. The deal came together shortly after Yahoo Sports reported that DeRozan and the Clippers were scheduled to meet Tuesday.

It’s unclear how palatable any of the Clippers’ assets were viewed by the Spurs for any potential sign-and-trade agreement, or whether the sides had broached such a possibility. Without a sign-and-trade, DeRozan would have been limited to signing for the Clippers’ taxpayer mid-level exception worth $5.9 million, a steep reduction from the $25 million DeRozan made last season and what he was looking for and ultimately earned.

DeRozan was viewed as a way to fill the scoring void left because of the injury to Kawhi Leonard that could keep the wing out for the bulk, if not all, of next season, should he re-sign with the Clippers as an unrestricted free agent.

Leonard remains unsigned, as does point guard Reggie Jackson.