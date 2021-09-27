Live updates: Clippers open training camp with media day

The Los Angeles Clippers opened training camp with their annual media day. Join L.A. Times reporters Andrew Greif and Broderick Turner for updates.

The team released their training camp roster. Here’s a look:

Two days before the Clippers arrived at their training facility in Playa Vista, Southern California native and All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard dedicated a court in Moreno Valley, where he grew up.

“This is where I grew up. When I come here, you get all the memories back in your head, the thoughts of the fun, the downfalls and the uprisings,” Leonard told The Times. “It’s a lot of mixed emotions for me to come out here. My family’s here still, and it’s always a good time when I come back.”

Clippers media day is beginning momentarily with Steve Ballmer almost to the podium. Today’s interviews are scheduled to last until noon.

Steve Ballmer now speaking pic.twitter.com/e39V6uHMuE — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) September 27, 2021

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was asked about the team’s vaccination status and he essentially didn’t comment, saying he wanted to respect the players’ privacy. Will the Clippers be fully vaccinated by opening night?

“I won’t make a prediction,” he said.

Nic Batum and T Mann at Clippers media pic.twitter.com/tYGkqWRGRL — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) September 27, 2021

Veteran forward Nicolas Batum on his decision to return to LAC: “I liked it. Why go anywhere else? They gave me a chance to be a player again.

“It was a pretty easy decision. What happened last year to me, I came here and had no expectation for myself and it turned out great.”

Batum and third-year wing Terance Mann have clearly grown close to one another. Mann said he’s glad to have met a vet like Batum so early in his career.

“You only see 10% of Terance Mann right now. He’s going to be great,” Batum said.