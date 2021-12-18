Clippers lose at buzzer as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s three-pointer sinks old team

Shai Gilgeous Alexander hit a 27-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 104-103 victory over the Clippers on Saturday night.

On Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 30-footer with 1.4 seconds to tie the game against New Orleans, but Devonte Graham drained a 60-foot heave as time expired for the winner.

This time, Gilgeous-Alexander hit the game’s last dramatic shot, and his teammates mobbed him as he ran downcourt.

Lu Dort scored 29 points after sitting out Oklahoma City’s previous game because of a sprained left ankle. Gilgeous-Alexander, a former Clipper, scored 18 points, and rookie Josh Giddey had eight points, a career-high 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

Luke Kennard scored a season-high 27 points for the Clippers. Terence Mann had 18 points, and Reggie Jackson added 16 points and 10 assists. Clippers forward Paul George, the team’s leading scorer, sat out because of a sprained right elbow.

The Thunder led 57-52 at halftime behind 15 points from Dort and 11 from rookie reserve Tre Mann. Oklahoma City shot 53% before the break. Kennard scored 15 points for the Clippers.

The Thunder led 81-79 at the end of the third quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander was quiet as a scorer until the fourth quarter. He scored a layup and a three-pointer to give the Thunder a 93-86 lead.

Oklahoma City led for most of the quarter, but the Clippers took the lead late. The Clippers led 103-101 with Justise Winslow at the free-throw line in the closing seconds. Winslow missed both free throws, and the Thunder rebounded and called a timeout to set up their final play.

Clippers: Winslow got his first start of the season for the Clippers. He finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Nicolas Batum returned after missing three games because of a sprained right ankle. He scored 12 points.

Thunder: Rookie Aaron Wiggins started in place of Darius Bazley. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said before the game that the situation was fluid and the team wanted to try different combinations to find out what works. Bazley scored 10 points in 24 minutes. Wiggins scored five points in 18 minutes.

Clippers: Host San Antonio on Monday night.

Thunder: At Memphis on Monday night.