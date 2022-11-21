Clippers rally late without Paul George to beat Jazz

Two days after the Clippers played what their coach, Tyronn Lue, described as their finest basketball of an up-and-down season, players sat in folding chairs Monday morning inside their practice facility to rewatch what Lue had also deemed their “blueprint” for offensive success.

To drill home the point, a whiteboard in front of the assembled chairs listed the season-high marks from Saturday’s blowout victory against the Spurs: passes, ball reversals, assist opportunity rate, effective field-goal percentage.

The numbers — particularly their 329 passes, as tracked by Second Spectrum, a stark contrast to their fourth-from-the-bottom season average of 262 — backed up with data the litmus test Lue has often referenced as simply playing the “right way.” Monday offered a reminder of why there is a premium on continuing to do so.

Advertisement

A strained right hamstring tendon sidelined Paul George for Monday night’s 121-114 win over Utah at Crypto.com Arena, the loss of the team’s leading scorer for an undetermined about of time lowering the offense’s margin for error. It was a different diagnosis than the sore right knee that initially knocked George out after only 15 highly effective minutes Saturday, and one that will keep him day to day, though Lue said the All-Star averaging 23.6 points felt fine.

The victory improved the Clippers to 11-7. George’s absence, coming so soon after the Clippers had appeared almost finally whole following Kawhi Leonard’s return from a knee injury that cost him 12 games over three weeks, was a new variation on the theme of the past two Clippers seasons, a span that has seen them rarely healthy at the same time. Additionally, there is no clarity on how soon guard Luke Kennard can return from a calf strain.

But whether healthy or with holes in their rotation, Lue has wanted a through-line to emerge of his team playing his definition of the right way.

“Just make the simple play,” he said before tipoff. “The defense is gonna show you what they’re giving you and we gotta make those plays. And so we’ve been harping on it all year. It’s early on in the season, but we do have to get better with that.”

Monday night was a demonstration in the power of doing just that — and the pitfalls when not.

The first half produced numbers worthy of the whiteboard while also passing Lue’s eye test. They scored 10 unanswered, before backup point guard John Wall heaved in a 41-foot three-pointer to close the first quarter before celebrating by strumming an imaginary guitar. All nine Clippers scored after assists on 17 of their 26 baskets. Wall, who came off the bench to replace Leonard, kept himself and the ball moving at a breakneck speed to match the team’s first-half high for the season with 17 fast-break points — the kind of easy points the Clippers must generate with George, one of their top shot creators, out.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, center, drives to the hoop under pressure from Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

One game after posting 15 assists, Wall sprinted past the last line of Utah’s transition defense for layups, found Norman Powell for short jumpers and Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum for spot-up three-pointers as the Clippers built a 17-point lead 9:50 before halftime. Instead of the customary second-quarter lull, the Clippers fired back after their lead dwindled to eight, extending it to 13.

To open the third quarter, Marcus Morris Sr. stood atop the three-point arc and eyed Leonard cut all alone along the baseline toward the rim before firing a pass for a dunk and eight-point lead. Then it was as though a different team appeared when Leonard checked out. Wall became the Clippers’ chief distributor, again — this time, in passes to the Jazz.

He finished with eight turnovers and never played in the fourth quarter. Box-outs were non-existent en route to allowing Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen six rebounds in the quarter — one more than the Clippers collected as a team. When a ball went to the floor, no Clippers dived to corral it, and Utah’s hustle led to a bucket on the way to winning the quarter by 15 points as they retook a lead that once looked to become a Clippers landslide.

But the lesson of making the simple play was not one L.A. had to learn the hard way. In the fourth quarter, Reggie Jackson, who scored 27 points — his third consecutive game with at least 20 — attacked the paint off the dribble and found open shooters.

Powell scored nine of his 30 points off the bench in the final quarter. And holding onto a 117-112 lead with one minute left, Amir Coffey stood in front of a barreling Talen Horton-Tucker and drew a critical charge to preserve a win built on the habits Lue has so badly wanted to see.