With their stars out to rest, Clippers fall to Timberwolves for fifth loss in a row

Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 21 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell also scored 25 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-115 victory over the short-handed Clippers on Friday night.

Jaden McDaniels had 18 points for Minnesota, which has won three in a row. The Timberwolves put together one of their most complete performances of the season, but the team’s leading scorer, Anthony Edwards, left the game in the third quarter with left hip soreness and didn’t return.

Th Clippers (21-20) were playing without stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Clippers arrived in Minnesota early Friday morning after a 122-91 loss at Denver and decided to sit George and Leonard as a precaution after the quick turnaround.

Advertisement

Reserve forward Norman Powell scored a team-high 21 points for the Clippers, who lost their fifth game in a row. John Wall, held out of Thursday’s game for left knee injury management, had 14 points and eight assists off the bench.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert blocks a dunk attempt by Clippers guard Terance Mann. Gobert had 25 points, 21 rebounds and three blocks. (Andy Clayton-King / Associated Press)

Without George and Leonard, the Clippers’ usually stout defense struggled against the Timberwolves (19-21).

Minnesota shot 56.8% from the field and scored 62 points in the paint. The Timberwolves led by as many as 25 points despite 20 turnovers.

The Clippers were giving up 109.8 points per game coming in, the fourth-lowest average in NBA. Meanwhile, opponents were hitting just 45.8% of their shots against the Clippers.

Russell, who was on the bench as Minnesota closed out the Portland Trail Blazers in a win Wednesday night, scored 10 points in the first quarter. With Gobert also contributing, the Timberwolves scored 22 of their first 37 points in the paint.

The Clippers’ Norman Powell, who scored 21 points off the bench, steals the ball from the Timberwolves’ Jaylen Nowell. (Andy Clayton-King / Associated Press)

Third time a charm

Minnesota closed the first half on a 19-7 run to lead 68-54 and stretched the lead to 19 points early in the third quarter. The Timberwolves, who had been outscored by an NBA-high 125 points in the third quarter this season entering Friday, saw their lead shrink as the Clippers went on a 10-0 run.

But Minnesota followed with its own 8-0 run to close the third and outscored the Clippers by eight in the quarter.

Tipins

Clippers: Nicolas Batum was held out for the third time in four games as he deals with an ankle sprain. ... George is dealing with right hamstring soreness, and Leonard was listed out because of right knee injury management. ... The Clippers never led. ... Moses Brown had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Timberwolves: Naz Reid returned after missing two games with back spasms, but he left in the third quarter because of the same injury. ... Minnesota shot 65% from the field in the first half. ... The Timberwolves’ 20 turnovers led to 18 points for the Clippers.

Up next

Clippers: Host Atlanta on Sunday.

Timberwolves: At Houston on Sunday.