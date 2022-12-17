Kawhi Leonard scores season-high 31 points as short-handed Clippers rally past Wizards

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 31 points, and the Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Washington 102-93 on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, extending the Wizards’ skid to a season-worst nine games.

Luke Kennard scored a season-high 20 points off the bench, tying his season high with four three-pointers.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 19 points. Kyle Kuzma had 17 points and Deni Avdija grabbed 10 rebounds. The Wizards, who were without Bradley Beal, have lost 12 of 13.

Leonard carried the offensive load on a day when Paul George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell were sidelined. That left the Clippers without nearly 61 combined points per game.

But they fought back in the fourth. Brandon Boston Jr. came off the bench for a steal and score, tying it at 78-78. The Clippers went up 81-78 on Amir Coffey’s layup and Kennard’s free throw after a delay-of-game technical foul on the Wizards.

The Clippers’ Terance Mann drives against the Wizards’ Corey Kispert. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Washington ran off seven points in a row, and the Clippers answered with six straight. Porzingis’ basket drew the Wizards into a tie at 87-87.

Kennard passed to Nicolas Batum for a three-pointer that put the Clippers in front by three.

Then Leonard got going. He scored eight in a row and missed only a free throw that would have capped a three-point play as the Clippers led 98-89 and closed out their fourth victory in five games.

The Clippers were down 15 points in the second quarter, but Leonard took over starting in the third. He scored eight of their first nine points to pull the Clippers into a tie at 59-59.

From there, the Wizards outscored the Clippers 16-13 to lead 75-72 heading into the fourth quarter. Avdija had six points, punctuated by a one-handed slam, and Kuzma and two-way player Jordan Goodwin had five each as Leonard sat down with 3½ minutes left.

Tip-ins

Wizards: Beal (right hamstring strain) sat out his sixth straight game.

Clippers: George has a sore left knee, Zubac has a left knee bruise, Jackson has left Achilles inflammation, and Powell has a left groin strain. The teams played a week ago, and the Clippers won by 10 points on the road.

Milestone for John Wall

Clippers guard John Wall hit a three-pointer in the game’s opening moments against his former team that pushed him over 12,000 career points. He is one of nine active players with at least 12,000 points, 5,500 assists and 1,000 steals. He finished with nine points, six assists and three rebounds.

Up next

Wizards: Stay in Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Sunday.

Clippers: Host Charlotte on Wednesday to end a five-game homestand.