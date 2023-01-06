Clippers takeaways: Team hits season’s midway point on skid, barely above .500

Months ago, as the NBA season began, the Clippers talked openly about their championship aspirations.

Halfway through the regular season, however, the team finds itself in a winter of discontent.

With wings Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Nicolas Batum all unavailable, and with guard Luke Kennard lost for the final quarter because of calf soreness, the Clippers lost 128-115 to the Timberwolves on Friday night in Minnesota as their skid extended to five games, matching the team’s longest losing streak under coach Tyronn Lue.

In Denver and in Minneapolis this week, Lue left the losses steadfast in his belief that there remains enough time to build the good habits and consistency the Clippers have lacked while playing only four games this season at full strength. But the margin for error is getting slimmer by the day.

A team that dreamed of a deep postseason run will enter the season’s second half in a fight to avoid the play-in tournament. The Clippers finished the first half of the season 21-20 and went 11-13 against Western Conference opponents and 5-14 against opponents with winning records.

Three takeaways as the Clippers leave Minnesota and arrive at their schedule’s midway point: