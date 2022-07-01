NBA free agency: Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves in massive deal

Rudy Gobert has been traded by the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a massive package of players and draft picks, a person with knowledge of the blockbuster deal said.

Utah is getting four first-round picks between 2023 and 2029, along with Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler, a first-round pick in June, according to the person who spoke to the Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the NBA had not approved the deal and neither team could announce it publicly.

ESPN, which first reported the trade, also said Jarred Vanderbilt was going from Minnesota to Utah as part of the deal for the 7-foot French center.

It ushers in the end of an era for the Jazz, and perhaps the start of one for the Timberwolves — who will have perhaps the best 1-2 big-man punch in the league with Karl-Anthony Towns and Gobert.

Gobert — a three-time defensive player of the year — spent his first nine NBA seasons in Utah, and the Jazz went to the playoffs in each of the last six seasons. Yet his relationship with All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was always scrutinized and a series of disappointing playoff exits led to the annual question of whether the two could coexist on a title-contending team.

Minnesota struck the deal less than 24 hours after coming to an agreement on a $224-million, four-year extension with Towns, who is now under contract for the next six years.

Gobert has four years and $170 million left on a five-year, $205-million contract he signed with the Jazz last summer.

In other free-agency news Friday:

—Zach LaVine is staying in Chicago, securing the richest contract in Bulls history when he agreed to a five-year, $215-million contract, according to Klutch Sports.

—Portland gave Jusuf Nurkic by far the biggest payday of his career when the center agreed to a four-year, $70-million contract. Nurkic just completed his eighth NBA season, the last six of those coming with the Trail Blazers, for whom he averaged 15 points and 11.1 rebounds this past season.

—Mitchell Robinson is another big man not moving elsewhere, agreeing to a $60-million, four-year contract to remain with the New York Knicks.

—Forward Danilo Gallinari, according to a person familiar with his decision, intends to sign a two-year deal with the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics — once his waiving by the San Antonio Spurs is completed. Gallinari was sent to San Antonio this week in a trade that brought All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta.

—Guard Bruce Brown Jr. has decided to leave Brooklyn and sign with Denver on a two-year deal worth just over $13 million. Brown averaged a career-best nine points per game this past season for the Nets.

—The champion Golden State Warriors brought back one of their key free agents, retaining center Kevon Looney — who appeared in all 104 of the team’s games this past season — on a three-year deal that could be worth about $26 million if the final year becomes fully guaranteed.

—Former Warriors guard Gary Payton II and forward Otto Porter Jr. are headed to the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.