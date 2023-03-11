Kawhi Leonard and Paul George power Clippers past Knicks for third win in a row

They are building momentum again, each win by the Clippers just a little more impressive than the previous.

Along the way, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are showing why they are one of the NBA’s top duos, and why the Clippers still hold championship aspirations.

Leonard was outstanding again in scoring 38 points, with his left-handed dunk late in the fourth quarter providing the finishing touches on the Clippers’ 106-95 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

The Clippers’ Paul George, left, controls the ball in front of the Knicks’ Josh Hart during the first half. George finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

George was masterful with 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Clippers (36-33) have won three consecutive games, their longest winning streak since they won five consecutive games from Jan. 20-28. Immanuel Quickley had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks (39-30), who have lost three consecutive games.

Leonard finished 14-for-22 shooting from the field, including three for six from three-point range. He made all seven of his free throws.