Kawhi Leonard will not play for Clippers in Game 3 because of knee sprain

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 3 of the team’s first-round playoff series against Phoenix on Thursday because of a sprained right knee.

There isn’t yet an indication whether Leonard will be ready to play in Game 4 on Saturday, according to a person who has knowledge of the situation but was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Leonard is considered day-to-day for the moment — but the person said the sprain is not related to the anterior circulate ligament injury Leonard suffered in 2021.

Clippers Suns’ stars scorch Clippers in Game 2 to even playoff series Devin Booker had 38 points and nine assists, Kevin Durant scored 25 and Chris Paul was clutch late to give Phoenix the win over Clippers on Tuesday.

Leonard aggravated the knee during the Clippers’ 115-110 victory in Game 1 but still finished with 38 points. He played through the pain in Game 2 and finished with 31 points during the 123-109 loss .