Clippers GM Michael Winger hired in Washington

Washington has hired Michael Winger, the Clippers’ general manager since 2017, to oversee all of the organization’s basketball operations, a person not authorized to publicly discuss the hiring confirmed to The Times.

Winger agreed to be the President of Monumental Basketball, which will oversee not only the Wizards but also the team’s G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, the WNBA’s Mystics and all of the organization’s basketball facilities.

Respected as a salary cap expert from previous stops in Cleveland and Oklahoma City upon his arrival in Los Angeles in 2017, Winger’s role went beyond the day-to-day of the roster and included managing facilities. He also had responsibilities with the construction of the team’s Inglewood arena, Intuit Dome, which is slated to open in the fall of 2024.

Winger’s departure creates a void in the Clippers’ front office, where he was the second highest-ranking basketball executive behind Lawrence Frank, the president of basketball operations. Potential candidates would include the team’s assistant general managers Mark Hughes and Trent Redden, each of whom joined the Clippers in 2017.