Clippers fall to 0-2 with James Harden

Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie drives past Kawhi Leonard in the first half.
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
By Broderick Turner
Staff WriterFollow
NEW YORK — 

The Clippers still have a lot of work to do to get it together with their Big Four and the rest of the group.

They had six players score in double figures, but the Clippers still lost their third straight game, a 100-93 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at Barclays Center.

Paul George led the Clippers with 24 points, Kawhi Leonard had 17, Russell Westbrook 13 and James Harden, in his second game with the Clippers, had 12.

Lonnie Walker IV led the Nets with 21 points off the bench.

Clippers

The Clippers shot just 39.6% from the field, 22.2% from three-point range.

Harden was greeted by boos from the Brooklyn fans, obviously because they haven’t forgotten how he played for the Nets for two seasons before he was traded to Philadelphia.

The Clippers got Terance Mann back for the Nets game after missed the first six with a left ankle injury.

Mann played 19 minutes, but didn’t score, missing his only two shots.

Clippers

