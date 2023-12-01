The Clippers just played 5 games in 7 days. Here’s what we learned about the team

When the Clippers left San Antonio the night before Thanksgiving, they had won three consecutive games and looked to be, as wing Paul George said, “in good shape.”

“We’re playing well, we liked how we looked offensively and defensively and it’s time to test it,” George said then.

The test was how they would fare in what came next — their season’s first stretch of five games in seven days, all against teams who would figure in the Western Conference’s playoff race.

The result, a 2-3 record, was a microcosm of an up-and-down season that is nearly one-quarter over.

Though the team has gradually looked more comfortable together one month and one starting lineup change since acquiring James Harden, they have not been consistent. And though Wednesday’s win in Sacramento provided what coach Tyronn Lue called “the blueprint” for how they intend to play, executing it has been a different matter.

Their past week has included a disjointed loss to New Orleans, followed a day later by an impressive win against Dallas; a loss to short-handed Denver that was so frustrating to so many on the team that they didn’t shake the after-effects until routing Sacramento two days later; and followed by Thursday’s 120-114 loss at Golden State the leaves the team 8-10 overall.

“As someone who’s played on a team like that, with a bunch of superstars, all-stars, it takes time for it to come together,” Warriors star Draymond Green said before adding: “Still got to give it more time to figure out and work out the kinks and also learn how to play together. That matters in this league. Continuity matters. You look at it on paper and it’s beautiful to have all those guys who we know what they’re capable of doing, but I also know that it does take time.”

Here are five takeaways from the Clippers’ last five games: