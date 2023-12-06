Clippers return to .500 with rare win over Denver Nuggets

Paul George drives to the basket against Denver guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the second half.

One-quarter of the way through the Clippers’ regular-season schedule, taking stock of the team is like looking into a funhouse mirror – each glance revealing something different, even contradictory.

Their roller-coaster ride continued Wednesday when Los Angeles, one of the worst performers in close games this season, had every answer for defending-champion Denver down the stretch of a 111-102 victory that moved the Clippers to 10-10, the first time they have been at .500 or better since Nov. 6.

It was the Clippers’ first win against Denver since Jan. 11, 2022, and only their second win in their last 13 games in the series.

And it came against a full-strength Nuggets team that, while missing three of its key players only nine days earlier, had waxed the Clippers on the same Crypto.com Arena court.

This time the Clippers secured their second consecutive double-digit comeback by holding Denver to only 20 fourth-quarter points, outscoring the Nuggets by 12 in the final quarter.

In one key moment, the kind that had largely been missing in crunch time against the Nuggets in past matchups, Paul George collected a rebound off a Nikola Jokic miss and James Harden found Leonard for a short jumper. On the next possession Harden stole a pass by Denver’s Jamal Murray, and outran a full-body dive by Aaron Gordon to collect a loose ball and find Kawhi Leonard on a fastbreak for a dunk and 99-93 lead with 3:36 to play. Denver neeed a timeout.

George scored a team-high 25 points, while Harden had 20 points and a season-best 11 assists. Leonard scored 17 points.

If the teams’ history wasn’t ominous enough, the first quarter supplied even more angst.

After that first quarter the Clippers had made fewer field goals (nine) than Denver had produced assists (12), a 15-point gap in Denver’s favor explained by extreme shooting variance – Denver made eight of its first 10 three-pointers, the Clippers one of their first nine. It called to mind what coach Tyronn Lue had said before tipoff.

“We play too many games down so guys got to be ready when our numbers called,” Lue said.

They were ready by the second quarter.

For the second consecutive game Harden was the first starter to go to the bench before the midway point of the first quarter in order to bring him back to start the second quarter with a reserve-heavy lineup that, according to the Clippers’ thinking behind the move, should allow Harden to be more comfortable orchestrating the offense to his liking.

The shooting trend did not hold. In the second quarter, the Clippers made all six of their three-pointers while Denver missed each of its seven as the Clippers’ 15-point deficit became a Los Angeles lead that grew to as much as nine. With four minutes to play before halftime, the Clippers took their first lead behind a 16-2 run and Harden’s increasing comfort – he finished with nine points and six assists, for 15 more points, in the second quarter alone.

The performance defied a season-long trend. The Clippers entered the night ranking 19th in net rating during second quarters, the difference between points scored and allowed per 100 possessions.

Russell Westbrook was plus-six in the fourth quarter and key to the comeback, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds, but was substituted out when Harden checked back in. It marked the first game this season in which Westbrook and Harden’s playing time did not overlap at all.