Kawhi Leonard’s 41 points lead Clippers past Jazz in Utah
Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 41 points and the Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 117-103 on Friday night to end an 11-game road losing streak against the Jazz.
Leonard made a season-high 14 shots in 23 attempts, was six of eight from three-point range and made all seven of his free throws. He also had five rebounds and five assists.
Paul George scored 20 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 12 rebounds. James Harden had 12 points on two-of-eight shooting.
The Texas district attorney’s office investigating whether Josh Primo exposed himself while playing for a previous team cited a lack of evidence.
John Collins led Utah with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Talen Horton-Tucker contributed 16 points and five assists, Keyonte George chipped in 15 points and Walker Kessler had 12 rebounds in his return to the starting lineup.
The Jazz trailed by double digits for a large chunk of the second half before scoring on seven straight possessions to spark a rally early in the fourth quarter. Collins led the charge with three baskets, including back-to-back dunks. Utah cut it to 99-93 on Collin Sexton’s jumper with 6:56 left, capping an 18-7 run.
That’s as close as the Jazz got. Leonard made back-to-back baskets and assisted on another to fuel a 12-0 run that gave the Clippers a 111-93 lead with 4:48 remaining.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.