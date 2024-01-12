Clippers’ new arena, Intuit Dome, to host 2026 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA is planning to hold its 2026 All-Star Game at the Clippers’ future arena in Inglewood, according to a person with knowledge of the decision but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Intuit Dome, the privately financed arena built by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, will open in August in time for the 2024-25 NBA season. The team had previously announced that Ballmer would meet with reporters at the arena Tuesday.

With an initial budget of $1.8 billion, Intuit Dome will house all of the Clippers’ basketball and business operations, including a practice facility, but the building was also built to court major events. All-Star weekend will be an early showcase for those ambitions.

It will be the first time since 2018, when then-Staples Center hosted, that the league’s annual midseason exhibition is played in Southern California. The All-Star game will be played in Indianapolis next month and in San Francisco in 2025.