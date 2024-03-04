Clippers guard Russell Westbrook has surgery to repair fractured left hand

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook had surgery Monday to repair a fractured left hand and the hope is he’ll be able to return before the playoffs start in April, a person not authorized to speak publicly on the matter confirmed to The Times.

Westbrook will be reevaluated weekly to determine his status.

Westbrook was injured during the first half of the Clippers’ game against the Washington Wizards on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. He reached in from behind to try for a steal against Wizards guard Jordan Poole.

Clippers Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell lead Clippers to win over Timberwolves Kawhi Leonard scores five of his 32 points late while Norman Powell comes off the bench to score 24 in a victory at West-leading Minnesota on Sunday.

Westbrook, 35, was averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

He appeared in the first 58 games for the Clippers before his injury.