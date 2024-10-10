Clippers ‘not sure’ if Kawhi Leonard will be healthy by start of season

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, center, sits on the bench during a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets in Oceanside on Tuesday. The Clippers aren’t sure whether Leonard will be healthy enough to play in the team’s regular-season opener Oct. 23.

The Clippers finished practice Thursday at Intuit Dome and were preparing to leave for their preseason game against Portland in Seattle on Friday when Kawhi Leonard sauntered toward the media wearing his practice gear. He kept his head down, made a left turn and disappeared behind a wall with someone from the Clippers’ staff.

Leonard’s training camp with the Clippers has consisted of the All-Star forward strengthening his right knee.

Still, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was asked for the latest update on Leonard’s knee inflammation.

“He’s getting treatment,” Lue said. “He’s going through the process, rehabbing his right knee.”

Lue was asked whether Leonard had done anything in practice.

“No,” he said.

The Clippers open their regular season against the Phoenix Suns at home Oct. 23.

Will Leonard be ready for the opener, Lue was asked.

“I’m not sure,” Lue said.

Clippers looking to improve

The Clippers, Lue said, still have so much to clean up before they are ready to play meaningful games.

They have three preseason games “to get better.”

“We’ve been talking about transition defense, taking care of the basketball and offensive rebounding,” Lue said. “Like, we got to be better. So, these first two games (preseason games) we haven’t been the best. We got to continue getting better. We’re showing the film. We’re doing it everyday in practice.

“The first thing is to turn and check on the offensive rebounds. We turn and check, but now we got hit and go and get the ball. So, it’s more to it, but that’s the first step, and now we got to go get the ball, pursue the basketball. And then just offensively, just taking care of the basketball, making simple plays, making the right reads.”

Any progress toward that end?

“Uh, not yet,” Lue said. “Naw.”