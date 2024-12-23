Norman Powell’s clutch performance lifts Clippers to win over Grizzlies

Clippers guard Norman Powell puts up a shot over Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. during the second half of the Clippers’ 114-110 win Monday.

Norman Powell scored 29 points, including four in the final 25 seconds to lead the Clippers to a 114-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

With the score tied at 110, Powell hit a 14-foot jumper with 25 seconds left and then converted two free throws to give the Clippers their third win in four games. James Harden had 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and Ivica Zubac finished with 20 points and a season-high 20 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 24 points, and Ja Morant scored 23. Desmond Bane had 21 points and seven assists.

Advertisement

The game was close throughout. By late in the fourth quarter, there had been 13 lead changes and nine ties.

The Grizzlies committed 19 turnovers that led to 31 points for the Clippers.

Memphis leads the NBA with 58.7 points in the paint per game but was held to 42. The Grizzlies also finished 13 points below their league-leading average.

The Clippers host Golden State on Friday.