Dodgers fans, where is your slice of blue heaven?

It’s time for Dodger baseball!
That is, if you know where to find it.
For a sixth consecutive season, Spectrum Networks’ exclusive broadcast rights means the majority of Los Angeles households can’t watch Dodgers games on TV.
Now Dodgers fans — who still lead the MLB in both average and total attendance — are listening on the radio, catching illegal streams and gathering at the local sports bar.
Dodgers fans, the Los Angeles Times wants to hear from you. In his latest column, Frank Shyong introduced us to OB Bear, a Koreatown bar that he and other patrons have made their go-to spot to catch a game. It’s the sort of place we’re all familiar with, where strangers become friends, bonding over the game, beers and food.
Where is your OB Bear? Where do you go to be with other Dodgers fans?