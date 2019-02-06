KTLA will televise 10 Dodgers games during upcoming season

KTLA-TV Channel 5 in Los Angeles will carry 10 Dodgers regular-season games in 2019, Spectrum Networks and Tribune Media announced Wednesday.
The games will be simulcast on SportsNet LA and Channel 5, and will include a pregame show that will begin 40 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.
This will be the sixth season that Spectrum Networks has had exclusive television rights to Dodgers games.
The games KTLA will carry are:
April 2 vs. San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.
April 12 vs. Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
April 18 at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m.
April 24 at Chicago Cubs, 5:05 p.m.
April 27 vs. Pittsburgh, 6:10 p.m.
May 11 vs. Washington, 6:10 p.m.
May 27 vs. New York Mets, 5:10 p.m.
May 30 vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.
June 1 vs. Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.
June 15 vs. Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.