We asked, you answered. Here are your favorite places to watch Dodgers games

Let’s go, Dodgers! It’s like being in one big luxury box. Of course TVs and Dodgers decorations are everywhere. They also have a DJ during the games who plays the same sound effects that they do at Dodgers Stadium. What I love the most is being around other Dodgers fans. It’s place you go if you can’t make it to the game or if the Dodgers are on the road, or like most of us who can’t afford a playoff or World Series ticket. It’s as loud as the stadium in there on some nights. — Matthew Romero