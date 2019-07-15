Dodgers go extra innings to win series after Red Sox rally against Pedro Baez

After five-plus hours and another bullpen letdown and wasted late-inning opportunities on both sides, the Dodgers, resolute and relentless, wore down the Boston Red Sox in a 7-4, 12-inning win Sunday night to claim the three-game series between last fall’s World Series participants.
Joc Pederson led off the 12th inning being walked by Hector Velazquez, who was pitching for the third straight day, before Cody Bellinger whacked a groundball to first baseman Brock Holt. The ball bounced off Holt. He retrieved it and tagged Bellinger in time, but Velazquez bumped into Bellinger on the baseline, not allowing him to dodge the tag. He was called for interference and Bellinger was given first base.
A.J. Pollock lined a single to load the bases for Max Muncy. Last October, Muncy beat the Red Sox with a walk-off home run in the 18th inning of Game 4 of the World Series. This time, he settled for a walk. It was his league-leading fourth bases-loaded walk this season.
Two batters later, Alex Verdugo singled home Bellinger before Russell Martin beat out a double-play groundball to pad the margin. Relievers Dylan Floro and Joe Kelly combined to seal the victory.
Extra innings were necessary because Pedro Baez stumbled in relief of Hyun-Jin Ryu. In his first outing since starting the All-Star game for the National League, Ryu allowed two runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out six across seven innings.
Ryu was cruising but he also was slated to go through the meat of Boston’s lineup a fourth time at 94 pitches. So manager Dave Roberts opted for Baez, one of the Dodgers’ sturdiest relievers. The lead swiftly vanished. Xander Bogaerts hit Baez’s third pitch, a 95-mph fastball, just over the Green Monster. J.D. Martinez crushed his fifth pitch, a hanging 88-mph slider, over the wall in right-center field to knot the game.
Roberts then walked out to the mound during Andrew Benintendi’s at-bat for a chat. He stuck with Baez, who struck out the next three batters.
The Dodgers nearly lost the game in the ninth inning. Roberts first called on Zac Rosscup, a pitcher designated for assignment by three teams (including the Dodgers) since November, to face the left-handed-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr.
Rosscup walked Bradley on four pitches and promptly exited. Right-hander Yimi Garcia was summoned. The Red Sox (50-43) countered with pinch-hitter Marco Hernandez and he dropped a sacrifice bunt. The Dodgers (62-33) chose to intentionally walk Mookie Betts, the reigning American League MVP, with first base open and inserted closer Kenley Jansen to snuff out the blaze. Jansen succeeded, getting Rafael Devers to line out and striking out Bogaerts, and kept the Red Sox off the board again in the 10th.
The bullpen troubles wiped away the Dodgers’ methodical dismantling of another top-tier left-handed starting pitcher. On Saturday, the Dodgers chased Chris Sale after 4-2/3 innings. On Sunday, they bounced David Price after five frames.Pollock starred in both operations. He whacked a three-run home run and drove in the Dodgers’ first four runs Sunday. He concluded the series six for 14 with two home runs and six RBI in his return to the team.
Both clubs benefited from fluky circumstances to score runs in a 51-pitch, 39-minute first inning. For the Dodgers, Pollock lifted a soft fly ball down the right-field line just inside Pesky Pole for a three-run home run. The chip shot traveled 326 feet. Pollock couldn’t help but smile as he trotted around the bases.
The Red Sox responded to the swat with pecks. They accumulated five hits in the first. All were singles. The middle three did not leave the infield and were made possible by the Dodgers’ infield positioning. Bogaerts was the first to reach on an infield single to the shortstop. It was a routine groundball to Chris Taylor that should’ve initiated an inning-ending double play. Instead, second baseman Enrique Hernandez, who was shaded up the middle, initially pursued the ball and couldn’t retreat to second in time. That forced Taylor to make a delayed throw to first. Bogaerts was called out but the ruling was changed after a replay review.
Boston capitalized when Benintendi legged out another infield hit to Taylor. His low throw bounced away from first baseman David Freese, allowing a second run to score. Taylor was charged with an error. The Red Sox emerged three for four with runners in scoring position. Ryu had held opponents to one hit in 33 at-bats with runners in scoring position entering Sunday.
The pitchers rebounded from the oddities to stymie the offenses, but Los Angeles continued landing body blows. The Dodgers, displaying their signature relentlessness, made Price labor, fouling off pitch after pitch to rapidly raise his pitch count. In the fifth inning, with his pitch count over 100, Pollock smacked a two-out RBI single to left to double the Dodgers’ lead.
Price exited the inning with 113 pitches. The Dodgers fouled off 31 and his night ended there, after five innings, forcing the Red Sox to dip into their bullpen after using six relievers Saturday. The Dodgers’ bullpen flinched first, but Boston’s group eventually succumbed to the attrition.
SHORT HOPS
The Red Sox countered the Dodgers with three left-handed starting pitchers this weekend, which left Pederson on the bench. He hasn’t started since July 6, and the extended stretch prompted the Dodgers to get creative to give Pederson at-bats. They summoned German right-hander Markus Solbach to Boston from their spring training facility in Arizona to throw live batting practice to Pederson on Sunday. Solbach, 27, signed with this Dodgers in January and has posted a 5.94 earned-run average in the Dominican Summer League. …Corey Seager didn’t start Sunday after going 0 for 9 with two strikeouts in his first two games since coming off the injured list. Roberts said he believed Seager was “out of the strike zone too much” and too aggressive. The plan is for Seager to start the next three days at Philadelphia before taking Thursday off.