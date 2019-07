Dodgers go extra innings to win series after Red Sox rally against Pedro Baez

The Red Sox countered the Dodgers with three left-handed starting pitchers this weekend, which left Pederson on the bench. He hasn’t started since July 6, and the extended stretch prompted the Dodgers to get creative to give Pederson at-bats. They summoned German right-hander Markus Solbach to Boston from their spring training facility in Arizona to throw live batting practice to Pederson on Sunday. Solbach, 27, signed with this Dodgers in January and has posted a 5.94 earned-run average in the Dominican Summer League. …Corey Seager didn’t start Sunday after going 0 for 9 with two strikeouts in his first two games since coming off the injured list. Roberts said he believed Seager was “out of the strike zone too much” and too aggressive. The plan is for Seager to start the next three days at Philadelphia before taking Thursday off.