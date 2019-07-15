Dodgers go extra innings to win series after Red Sox rally against Pedro Baez

The Red Sox responded to the swat with pecks. They accumulated five hits in the first. All were singles. The middle three did not leave the infield and were made possible by the Dodgers’ infield positioning. Bogaerts was the first to reach on an infield single to the shortstop. It was a routine groundball to Chris Taylor that should’ve initiated an inning-ending double play. Instead, second baseman Enrique Hernandez, who was shaded up the middle, initially pursued the ball and couldn’t retreat to second in time. That forced Taylor to make a delayed throw to first. Bogaerts was called out but the ruling was changed after a replay review.