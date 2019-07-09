Joc Pederson’s power display is not enough to win Home Run Derby

Pederson, who finished second in the 2015 Home Run Derby, was the first of the eight participants to hit after being slotted as the No. 5 seed with his 20 home runs. He got off to a slow start. When he called his 45-second timeout with 2:11 remaining in his round, he had just four home runs. An early elimination appeared likely. Then he hammered 13 over the final 2:11 and smashed four more during an additional 30-second period. He outlasted the Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman 21-16 to reach the second round.