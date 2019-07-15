Dodgers’ Chris Taylor on injured list with a fractured left forearm

The Dodgers announced Chris Taylor was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a fractured left forearm after he was hit by a pitch in the 11th inning in Sunday’s win over the Boston Red Sox. Matt Beaty was recalled from triple-A Oklahoma City to take his place on the roster.
The Dodgers left Boston early Monday hoping Taylor was only dealing with a bad bruise. But they weren’t sure. The only technology available at Fenway Park for an examination was a fluoroscope. It didn’t reveal broken bones, but a more thorough test was deemed necessary. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Taylor was scheduled to undergo an X-ray exam Monday. Beaty was summoned in case their worst fears were realized.
The injury interrupts a sizzling stretch for Taylor. Tasked to replace Corey Seager at shortstop when Seager strained his hamstring last month, Taylor batted .380 with a 1.074 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 24 games during Seager’s absence. Seager returned Friday, after the All-Star break, shifting Taylor to his typical utility role. The 28-year-old Taylor is batting .261 with a .787 OPS in 90 games this season.
Red Sox right-hander Heath Hembree plunked Taylor with a 92-mph fastball Sunday. Taylor writhed in pain but stayed in the game until Austin Barnes pinch-hit for him in the 12th inning. After the game, Taylor said his wrist was stiff and he had trouble flipping it over.
Beaty returns to the Dodgers after getting optioned to Oklahoma City during the All-Star break. The 26-year-old rookie is batting .278 with a .705 OPS in 37 games with the Dodgers this season.