Clayton Kershaw will start Dodgers season on injured list

It will be the sixth time Kershaw is placed on the injured list in his career, and the first time he’ll officially go on it with a shoulder injury. In 2014, Kershaw missed more than a month with a strained left shoulder and back muscle inflammation. Kershaw’s shoulder, however, was a nuisance last season and his slider’s depth consequently suffered. The pitch lost its bite and often was indistinguishable from his fastball, making it easier to hit.