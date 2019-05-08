Disciplined routine key to Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw's consistency

The Dodgers will accept the outcome of Kershaw’s process if he can replicate the output of his first four starts this season. As Kershaw prepared to face the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, he sported a 2.77 earned-run average and was striking out more than a batter per inning. Still prone to home runs, he had countered by reducing the number of batters to reach base by walks or hits to 0.846 per nine innings, his lowest WHIP since 2016.