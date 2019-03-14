Dodgers’ Corey Seager is encouraged after first appearance at shortstop since April

Corey Seager’s first test as a shortstop in 2019 came early on a back field at Camelback Ranch on Thursday morning. It was the first inning of an intrasquad game with Dodgers minor leaguers, his first action in the field since last April before his elbow-ligament replacement and hip surgeries. It was a weakly hit groundball and he knew he had no chance to make the play in time at first base. But he made the throw anyway. He wanted to finish the play. He didn’t hesitate. It was another checkpoint.