Dodgers activate Corey Seager off 10-day injured list

Seager was placed on the injured list June 12 after straining his left hamstring against the Angels the previous night. He appeared in three games on rehab assignment for single-A Rancho Cucamonga. He played seven innings at shortstop and went two for six. Seager, 25, had been one of the hottest hitters in baseball in the three weeks prior to his injury, batting .382 with a 1.118 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in his previous 20 games, following a slow start after missing nearly the entire 2018 season.