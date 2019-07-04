Virtual reality goggles help Dodgers' Corey Seager during injury rehab

The Dodgers moved Rich Hill from the 10-day to 60-day injured list Wednesday. Roberts said “it’s hard to imagine” the injured starting pitcher coming back before September. Hill went on the injured list June 20 after straining his left forearm against the San Francisco Giants. Hill’s move to the 60-day injured list opened up a 40-man roster spot for newly acquired right-hander Casey Sadler, whom the Dodgers received in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday in exchange for minor league pitcher Nathan Witt. Sadler was optioned to triple-A Oklahoma City. … After leaving Justin Turner on the bench again Wednesday, Roberts said he planned on putting the third baseman back in lineup for Thursday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres. Turner, who didn’t play at all Tuesday but was available Wednesday, has been held out of the lineup after a hit-by-pitch Sunday in Colorado caused lingering soreness in his elbow.