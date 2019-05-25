David Freese and Dodgers pulverize Pirates’ opener in blowout win

On the other side, Los Angeles continued succeeding with the conventional approach. Buehler gave up one run, five hits and a walk with six strikeouts across six innings. After a bumpy beginning to his season, the 24-year-old right-hander has allowed five runs and struck out 28 batters to two walks in 26 innings over his last four starts. It was the 11th straight quality start -- defined as allowing three or fewer runs over at least six innings -- for the Dodgers. Their starters have posted a 2.09 ERA in 24 games since April 25.